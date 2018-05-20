Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

Match ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 0.
Andres Iniesta capped his stellar career at Barcelona with victory over Real Sociedad in his final game.
The Spain midfielder, 34, is leaving the La Liga champions at the end of the season after winning 22 major titles in 16 years with the senior side.
Fans formed a mosaic with the message 'Forever Iniesta' prior to the game.
Iniesta was typically assured in possession but the tired hosts needed a stunning strike by Philippe Coutinho to end their season with a win.
The former Liverpool midfielder cut in from the left and curled a powerful effort in off the far post on 57 minutes.
Iniesta, who captained the side, was replaced in the 82nd minute, embracing all of his team-mates and acknowledging the Nou Camp crowd with tears in his eyes.
'Forever Iniesta'
Having joined the Barcelona youth set-up aged 12, Iniesta ends his 22-year association with the club after making 674 senior appearances, second only to long-time central midfield partner Xavi who made 767.
He was part of Barca sides that won La Liga nine times, four Champions League titles, three Club World Cups and six Copa del Rey trophies. The last of the league titles came this season as Barcelona almost went the whole campaign unbeaten, only to fall to a 5-4 defeat by Levante in their penultimate game.
The hosts were subdued against a stubborn Real Sociedad, the game itself of secondary importance to bidding farewell to one of their greatest ever players.
Lionel Messi even started on the bench before replacing Coutinho on 67 minutes to enjoy a final cameo alongside Iniesta, the pair having won all 22 of those trophies together.
When granted an emotional send-off in being replaced by Paco Alcacer, Iniesta went straight to Messi, handing over the captain's armband and hugging the Argentina striker.
He could not quite toast his final game with a goal - he came closest in dragging a shot narrowly wide on nine minutes - but showed plenty of his trademark deft touches, slick passes and quick feet throughout.
Iniesta, who has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but not said where he will play next season, now turns his attention to this summer's World Cup in Russia, with Spain's squad for the tournament set to be announced on Monday.
In 129 international appearances to date, he scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final and also won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 24Mina
- 18AlbaBooked at 72mins
- 4RakiticBooked at 75mins
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forAlcácerat 82'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forD Suárezat 53'minutes
- 9L SuárezBooked at 43mins
- 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forMessiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
Real Sociedad
- 25Moyá
- 15ElustondoSubstituted forOdriozolaat 71'minutes
- 3Llorente
- 22NavasBooked at 42mins
- 24de la Bella
- 4Illarramendi
- 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forXabi Prietoat 89'minutes
- 8JanuzajBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCanalesat 63'minutes
- 7Juanmi
- 18Oyarzabal
- 12Da Silva
Substitutes
- 1Rulli
- 5Zubeldia
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 14Rubén Pardo
- 16Canales
- 19Odriozola
- 21Bautista
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 84,168
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 0.
Foul by Yerry Mina (Barcelona).
Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Xabi Prieto replaces David Zurutuza.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Attempt missed. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales following a corner.
Attempt missed. Juanmi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Álvaro Odriozola replaces Aritz Elustondo.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.