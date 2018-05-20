SWPL: Hibernian thrash Celtic 9-0 to win third Women's Premier League Cup in a row

From the section

Hibs beat Celtic in the final for a second year in a row

Lizzie Arnot scored five goals as Hibernian retained the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup for the third straight year by thumping Celtic 9-0.

Four goals in the first 30 minutes ended the final as a contest, but a ruthless Hibs plundered five more.

Arnot, who recently returned to action after a year out with injury, produced a memorable individual performance.

Ellis Notley, Shannon McGregor and Kirsten Reilly also scored, Celtic's Kelly Clark adding an own goal.

More to follow.