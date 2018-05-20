BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: What will happen to the Chelsea manager?
Will Conte stay or go at Chelsea?
- From the section Chelsea
BBC Sport looks back at one of the main talking points from the FA Cup final - what will happen to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as his future at the club remains uncertain?
Available in the UK only.
WATCH MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired