BBC Sport - Women's Super League Highlights: Man City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies
Highlights: Man City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights of Manchester City Women's convincing 3-0 victory over Everton as they seal a Champions League spot for a third consecutive season.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Everton Ladies
Available to UK users only
