BBC Sport - Wojciech Szczesny: Juventus keeper catches horn thrown by fan at victory parade
Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save
- From the section European Football
Watch Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny catch a horn thrown by a Juventus fan during their Serie A title victory parade.
