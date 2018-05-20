BBC Sport - Wojciech Szczesny: Juventus keeper catches horn thrown by fan at victory parade

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Watch Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny catch a horn thrown by a Juventus fan during their Serie A title victory parade.

