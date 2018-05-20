Garry Monk: Birmingham City fan gets tattoo of manager on his backside

Birmingham City won five of their 11 games after Garry Monk's arrival to avoid the drop

A Birmingham City fan has gone ahead with his promise to get manager Garry Monk's face tattooed on his backside.

The Blues boss paid £80 to help fund the tattoo, ensuring Kevin Tomlinson reached his initial £100 target, with any further pledges set to raise money for the Justice for the 21 campaign.

Tomlinson had vowed to have the mark of Monk's face added if Birmingham beat Fulham on the Championship's final day.

Monk's side won 3-1 to clinch survival, ending Fulham's 23-game unbeaten run.

The former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss, 39, had said: "Just paid for it pal. But just one condition: All Bluenoses want to see the proof."

On Saturday, Tomlinson posted a picture of the tattoo on social media, to which Monk replied: "Fair play to you Kevin! At least now I'll always be there to remind you to think before you speak."

The Birmingham City boss frequently opts to interact with fans on social media

The Justice for the 21 campaign is a group dedicated to getting justice for the victims of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

The victory over the Cottagers on 6 May secured another season of Championship football for Birmingham, who had been 22nd in the table and two points adrift of safety when Monk took charge in March.

Tomlinson is not the only football fan who may ultimately regret a bold tattoo bet after a dramatic final round of fixtures in the second tier, with one lucky Bolton supporter set to spend the rest of his life with Aaron Wilbraham's visage inked on his leg.

Wanderers stayed up following veteran striker Wilbraham's late header against Nottingham Forest.