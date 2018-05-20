James Collins: West Ham defender set to leave club
-
- From the section West Ham
Former Wales defender James Collins is set to leave West Ham after 10 years and two spells at the club.
The 34-year-old, whose contract ends next month, has not been offered a new deal.
A final decision on his future will be made by the next manager, after the Premier League club opted to part company with David Moyes.
It is understood West Ham co-owner David Sullivan spoke to Collins before an email was sent to the player.
Collins, affectionately known as the 'Ginger Pele', is a cult figure with Hammers fans.
He is the club's longest-serving player behind captain Mark Noble, with 217 appearances.
Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, 64, is set for talks with West Ham about the vacant managerial position.