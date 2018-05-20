Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McGregor, Motherwell, Rangers, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Callum McGregor believes Celtic's class of 2018 are legends like the Lisbon Lions after sealing the double Treble. "Now to think you'll be in the same bracket as them for guys like myself and Kieran Tierney - who grew up watching Celtic - is something special," says McGregor. (Sunday Mail)

Callum McGregor says the current crop of Celtic players have attained legendary status

Rangers legend Stuart McCall has joked that he's sent Brendan Rodgers' CV to Arsenal three times in an attempt to move him on from Celtic. "He's been a great addition for Celtic, there's no doubt about that and he's living the dream as is Kieran Tierney," says McCall. "But I think he'll stick around definitely." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson on loan as he looks to raid his old club. Gerrard monitored Wilson's progress in the Under-23 side before he went to Hull. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell gave Celtic too much respect in the Scottish Cup Final, according to midfielder Chris Cadden. "They deserve some amount of respect, but not the amount we gave them. That's not really our game, showing people respect, we've got to get into people's faces and we didn't do that first half," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Arfield spoke to Joey Barton about his Rangers move

Scott Arfield insists he won't fall into the same trap as former Burnley team-mate Joey Barton - because he won't underestimate the scrutiny he faces at Rangers. The Canadian international, who became the first signing of the Steven Gerrard revolution at Ibrox last week, says: "I picked his [Joey's] brains because I am good mates with Joe and I wanted to get his verdict. He rubber-stamped this as being the best move for me." (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson rued his side's sluggish first half in the Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic. "Maybe against lesser players if you sit off them you don't get punished - but we did," says Robinson. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Kilmarnock's season ticket sales are almost three times what they were 12 months ago - thanks to the feel-good factor brought back by manager Steve Clarke. "By Thursday, we'd sold 2,710 books, compared to just 1,016 at this time last year," says the club's commercial boss Christine Cuthbertson. "The job Steve has done has played a huge part in that." (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Besiktas are lining up a loan move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Turkish outfit are keen on the Colombian, whose value dropped after a run of one goal in 10 games. (Sunday Mail, print edition)