Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town

Rotherham boss Paul Warne and Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst were teammates at Rotherham for six years

Rotherham United meet Shrewsbury Town in Sunday's League One play-off final, with the Millers looking for an immediate return to the Championship.

Town, who finished third, have not been in the second tier since 1988-89.

The Shropshire club have lost on their previous four trips to Wembley, the most recent of which was April's Checkatrade Trophy final.

The two managers, Paul Warne and Paul Hurst, used to be teammates at Rotherham between 1999 and 2005.

Warne has steadied the Yorkshire club following their relegation last season, which ended a three-year stay in the Championship, and they finished fourth in the table before overcoming Scunthorpe to reach Wembley.

The Millers were victorious their last trip to Wembley four years ago, coming back from 2-0 down at half-time to eventually beat Leyton Orient on penalties.

Shrewsbury's automatic promotion bid, built on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run at the start of the campaign, ultimately fell short as Wigan wrapped up the title and Blackburn clinched second place.

But Hurst's side beat Charlton 2-0 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to book their place under the arch in north London.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I'm a pretty happy person so I'm not going there not intending to enjoy myself.

"When the lads warm up they will be hugely nervous but once you start the nerves dissipate and it is just a game on some different grass.

"We look at the best way we think we can hurt them and the best way we can stop them playing. The fact it is at Wembley and a play-off final does not affect the way we set up tactically.

"Shrewsbury know what to expect but they also know the disappointment of defeat. No doubt Hursty will have them pumped and ready to go."

Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst told BBC Shropshire:

"A lot of people would love to be in the position we're in now. We just hope there's one very special day left.

"We wanted to win the Checkatrade Trophy final, to get the chance to put our name in the history books. We wanted automatic promotion and we just fell short.

"When we perhaps lost our way slightly in the two semi-final games against Charlton, we stayed strong and put bodies on the line.

"But we have good people who work hard and commit to the shirt. And that's what we have to do again on Sunday."

