Ricardo Pereira: Leicester agree terms with Porto over transfer of Portugal defender

Ricardo Pereira played seven times in the Champions League for Porto this season

Leicester have agreed terms with Portuguese club Porto over the transfer of defender Ricardo Pereira.

The 24-year-old right-back has arrived in Leicester to finalise personal terms on a five-year contract and undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

Pereira can also play as a winger and has been named in Portugal's 23-man squad for the World Cup.

He has won three caps and played 43 times for Porto this season, helping them win the Portuguese league title.

Pereira began his senior career with Vitoria Guimaraes before joining Porto in 2013, playing under current Leicester boss Claude Puel during a two-year loan spell with French club Nice from 2015 to 2017.

Puel said: "I'm delighted to have a player of Ricardo's quality on board for next season. I remember him well from my time at Nice."