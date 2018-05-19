BBC Sport - Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: 'First 20 minutes we played with fear'

'First 20 minutes we played with fear'

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was disappointed with how his side started in their 2-0 Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic, but couldn't fault their second-half display.

Top videos

Video

'First 20 minutes we played with fear'

Video

Hazard penalty puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup final

Video

Watch the BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

Video

Shearer criticises Jones for 'last-ditch defending'

Video

60-second story of Celtic's history makers

Video

Wembley pays emotional FA Cup final tribute to Wilkins

Video

Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final

Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

World Cup countdown: Rivaldo's comedy dive in 2002

Video

How Leicester's Iheanacho made VAR history

Video

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired