BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Eden Hazard's first-half penalty helps Chelsea beat Man Utd to win FA Cup
Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights Eden Hazard's first-half penalty after being fouled by Phil Jones, see's Chelsea win the 2017/18 FA Cup.
Match report:
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired