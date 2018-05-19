BBC Sport - Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: Watch assistant referee Douglas Ross MP take a tumble
'Oh dear Douglas Ross MP' - watch assistant ref take a tumble
- From the section Scottish Cup
Assistant referee Douglas Ross MP took a tumble during Celtic's 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final, much to the delight of the fans at Hampden.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired