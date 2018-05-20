Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: 'They'll be talking about this team in years to come' - Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon took his haul of trophies to nine in his four seasons at Celtic

Craig Gordon says Celtic's unprecedented successive domestic Treble will assure the current squad of legendary status.

Brendan Rodgers' vintage have become the first in Scottish football history to win the top-flight title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in back-to-back seasons.

They eased Motherwell aside 2-0 in Saturday's Scottish Cup final to seal their sixth trophy in two years.

"It's incredible," Gordon said.

"That feat's going to stand the test of time. In years to come, everybody will still be talking about this team because it really is such a special group.

"This group are really motivated to come back stronger and get even better. That's our aim over the close-season now."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell

Goalkeeper Gordon, 35, returned from a knee injury to start the Hampden Park showpiece, but had a quiet afternoon in a match Celtic dominated.

The Scotland stopper made one confident save from Motherwell striker Curtis Main, but was otherwise seldom troubled.

Celtic dominated much of Saturday's Scottish Cup final

Callum McGregor's sweetly-struck half-volley gave Rodgers' men the lead after 11 minutes, with Olivier Ntcham doubling their advantage with a low drive 14 minutes later.

Although Main tested Gordon, and replacement Gael Bigirimana rattled the Celtic crossbar with a 20-yard free-kick, the Scottish champions remained firmly in control after the break.

"The guys were well-organised in front of me," Gordon told BBC Radio Scotland. "They really stood up to the battle and the long balls Motherwell were going to play. We knew if we stood up to that, our quality would tell in the end.

"My leg would have had to be hanging off for me to not make myself available for this one. It's a bit sore and now I've got a few weeks to get my body ready for pre-season again."