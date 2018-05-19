BBC Sport - FA Cup: I will respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Antonio Conte
I will respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he will "respect" the club's decision about his future and says a decision is yet to be made, after he saw his side beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
