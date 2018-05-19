Sam Clucas: Swansea midfielder set to miss start of season after knee surgery
Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas will miss the start of next season after undergoing knee surgery.
The 27-year-old is expected to be out for 12 weeks, meaning Clucas will miss the start of the Championship season on the weekend of 4-5 August.
Clucas, who joined from Hull City in August 2017, made 36 appearances in 2017-18 as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League.
Team-mate Alfie Mawson has also had knee surgery in the past week.
However, the 24-year-old centre-back is expected to return sooner than Clucas and could feature during Swansea's pre-season.
The Welsh club is currently searching for a new manager following the departure of former boss Carlos Carvalhal.