Sam Clucas: Swansea midfielder set to miss start of season after knee surgery

Sam Clucas joined Swansea in August 2017 in a part exchange that saw left-back Stephen Kingsley go to Hull

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas will miss the start of next season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 27-year-old is expected to be out for 12 weeks, meaning Clucas will miss the start of the Championship season on the weekend of 4-5 August.

Clucas, who joined from Hull City in August 2017, made 36 appearances in 2017-18 as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League.

Team-mate Alfie Mawson has also had knee surgery in the past week.

However, the 24-year-old centre-back is expected to return sooner than Clucas and could feature during Swansea's pre-season.

The Welsh club is currently searching for a new manager following the departure of former boss Carlos Carvalhal.