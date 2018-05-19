BBC Sport - FA Cup final: Referee was right not to use VAR on Young 'handball' - Alan Shearer

Referee was right not to use VAR on Young 'handball' - Shearer

  • From the section FA Cup

Match of the Day's Alan Shearer and Ian Wright agree that referee Michael Oliver was right not to use VAR on an apparent handball by Manchester United's Ashley Young, in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, as it was not "clear and obvious."

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

