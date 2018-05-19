BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alan Shearer slams Man Utd's Phil Jones for 'last-ditch defending' that led to Chelsea goal

Shearer criticises Jones for 'last-ditch defending'

  • From the section FA Cup

Alan Shearer slams Phil Jones and the "last-ditch defending" that led to Chelsea's opening goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final saying "everything is last-ditch with Phil Jones, if I was a centre forward playing against him I would be confident he would make at least one mistake."

Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United here.

Available to UK users only

FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd

Video

Shearer criticises Jones for 'last-ditch defending'

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Hazard penalty puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup final

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Wembley pays emotional FA Cup final tribute to Wilkins

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch the BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

Video

Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions

Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

'Will Grigg's on fire' - Watch all seven of the striker's FA Cup goals

  • From the section Wigan
Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired