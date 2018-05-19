BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alan Shearer slams Man Utd's Phil Jones for 'last-ditch defending' that led to Chelsea goal
Shearer criticises Jones for 'last-ditch defending'
- From the section FA Cup
Alan Shearer slams Phil Jones and the "last-ditch defending" that led to Chelsea's opening goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final saying "everything is last-ditch with Phil Jones, if I was a centre forward playing against him I would be confident he would make at least one mistake."
Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United here.
Available to UK users only
