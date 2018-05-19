BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea & Manchester United supporters pay tribute to Ray Wilkins at Wembley
Wembley pays emotional FA Cup final tribute to Wilkins
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Chelsea and Manchester United supporters pay an emotional tribute to their former player Ray Wilkins at Wembley.
Wilkins died, aged 61, in April following cardiac arrest.
Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired