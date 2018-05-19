BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea's Eden Hazard opens the scoring after Phil Jones gives away a penalty
Hazard penalty puts Chelsea ahead in FA Cup final
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Eden Hazard gives Chelsea the lead, after Manchester United's Phil Jones concedes a penalty in the FA Cup final.
Follow live text coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United here.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
