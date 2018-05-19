Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored but Real Madrid let a two-goal lead slip as they drew at Villarreal in their last match before the Champions League final against Liverpool.
The visitors looked in control at half-time through Bale's smart finish and Ronaldo's simple header.
But substitute Roger Martinez scored for Villarreal with 19 minutes left.
Samu Castillejo - also off the bench - beat the offside trap and finished coolly to complete the comeback.
Real Madrid full-back Marcelo was caught out for the leveller, playing Castillejo onside as he failed to push up with the rest of the Real defence.
While the finale of the match showed up Real Madrid's lack of cohesion in defence, the first half underlined their individual ability in attack.
Bale, who did not start either of Real's Champions League semi-final legs against Bayern Munich, pressed his case for a starting XI spot in Kiev on 26 May.
The Wales international created the opening goal for himself with a clever dummy before the near-post finish that wrong-footed goalkeeper Andres Fernandez.
Ronaldo, who was playing for the first time since an ankle sprain against Barcelona on 6 May, backed up manager Zinedine Zidane's assertion that he was "120%" fit as he leapt well to nod in Marcelo's cross.
Real have conceded 44 goals in their La Liga campaign - a stat that compares poorly to the 20 and 29 shipped by Atletico Madrid and champions Barcelona above them.
The way that they allowed Martinez space to get his shot away and Castillejo through on goal will give Liverpool's attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah plenty of encouragement.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 2Gaspar
- 23Bonera
- 3GonzálezBooked at 79mins
- 5Marín
- 8FornalsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 77'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 19Fuego MartínezSubstituted forAl Dawsariat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Hernández Cascante
- 20Soriano
- 15ÜnalSubstituted forMartínezat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 18Sansone
Substitutes
- 6Ruiz
- 7Cheryshev
- 10Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Costa
- 12Al Dawsari
- 24Martínez
- 25Barbosa
Real Madrid
- 30Zidane
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 48minsSubstituted forVázquezat 62'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 84mins
- 8KroosBooked at 89mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 73'minutes
- 11Bale
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forBenzemaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 9Benzema
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 18,891
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.
Booking
Salem Al Dawsari (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Salem Al Dawsari (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro González.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Roger Martínez (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger Martínez (Villarreal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luca Zidane (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri with a through ball.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Salem Al Dawsari is caught offside.
Booking
Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Marín.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo replaces Pablo Fornals.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 2. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodri.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Roberto Soriano (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Roger Martínez replaces Enes Ünal.