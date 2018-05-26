BBC Sport - World Cup countdown: Luis Suarez's goal knocks England out - 2014
World Cup moments: Suarez sends England home - 2014
- From the section World Cup
Watch Luis Suarez's superb goal which knocked England out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with 19 days to go until Russia 2018.
Available to UK users only.
