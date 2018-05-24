BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Wayne Rooney sent off against Portugal - 2006
World Cup countdown: Rooney, Ronaldo & the wink - 2006
- From the section World Cup
With three weeks to go until the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport looks back to Wayne Rooney's red card against Portugal in 2006 and his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous wink.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired