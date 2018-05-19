Chelsea v Man Utd: How the players rated at Wembley in FA Cup final
Eden Hazard's first-half penalty gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final.
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his ratings - and you also rated the players with our new player rating tool.
Here are the results.
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
Made big saves when he needed to, particularly to deny Marcus Rashford in the second half.
Your rating: 6.47
Cesar Azpilicueta (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
Made two timely interventions in the second half and didn't put a foot wrong.
Your rating: 6.58
Gary Cahill (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Headed the ball clear well and marshalled his defence when he needed to.
Your rating: 6.21
Antonio Rudiger (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
Chelsea fans love him and you could see why. Dominant and strong.
Your rating: 6.66
Victor Moses (right midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Was sent off in last year's final but didn't do anything wrong today.
Your rating: 5.71
Cesc Fabregas (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Tidy as usual on the ball but looked short of pace and energy in the second half.
Your rating: 6.16
N'Golo Kante (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
Covers the ground like nobody else. Laid on the great chance for Alonso and won the ball back brilliantly all day.
Your rating: 6.86
Tiemoue Bakayoko (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Didn't do anything drastically wrong which counts as good for him this season.
Your rating: 5.71
Marcos Alonso (left midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Wasted a glorious chance to make it 2-0 on the break but defended well enough.
Your rating: 5.95
Eden Hazard (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
Scored the goal after winning the penalty and had Phil Jones in knots all afternoon. Superb player.
Your rating: 7.80
Olivier Giroud (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Held the ball up well at times but often isolated, particularly in the second half when Chelsea were camped deep.
Your rating: 6.61
Substitutes:
Alvaro Morata (89 minutes)
Your rating: 5.19
Willian (90+1 minutes)
Your rating: 5.43
Manchester United
David de Gea (goalkeeper)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
No chance with Hazard's penalty. Quiet game but a big save from Marcos Alonso in the second half.
Your rating: 5.85
Antonio Valencia (right-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Troubled by Eden Hazard and delivery poor in attacking positions.
Your rating: 5.02
Chris Smalling (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Not at his best and his partnership with Jones looked vulnerable.
Your rating: 4.83
Phil Jones (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 4
Poor. Exposed by Hazard to concede the decisive penalty and uncertain throughout. Missed a good first-half chance.
Your rating: 3.10
Ashley Young (left-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Did his best to get forward to provide an attacking threat but not his day.
Your rating: 4.71
Nemanja Matic (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
The former Chelsea player drew a block from Courtois in the second half but another who was below par.
Your rating: 5.30
Ander Herrera (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Anonymous and unable to influence affairs.
Your rating: 4.33
Paul Pogba (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Only came to life after the break following a strolling first 45 minutes. Should have equalised with a header late on.
Your rating: 4.62
Jesse Lingard (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
On the fringes and unable to make the impact that he often does on the big occasion.
Your rating: 4.52
Alexis Sanchez (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 4
Looks jaded, out of sorts and still nowhere near the player United thought they were getting. Extremely poor.
Your rating: 4.49
Marcus Rashford (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Looks short of confidence and struggled to get into the game - but nearly equalised only to be denied by Courtois.
Your rating: 4.16
Substitutes
Romelu Lukaku (73 minutes)
Your rating: 4.38
Anthony Martial (73 minutes)
Your rating: 4.66
Juan Mata (87 minutes)
Your rating: 4.44