BBC Sport - John Motson: Commentary legend recalls meeting Jack Nicholson at Wimbledon

Motson on meeting film star Nicholson at Wimbledon

John Moston recalls the time he commentated at Wimbledon with movie star Jack Nicholson during his 50 years at the BBC.

Watch Motty - The Man Behind The Sheepskin on Saturday from 21:00 BST on BBC Two.

