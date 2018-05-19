Carrick Rangers: Manager McAlinden resigns after club's relegation

David McAlinden was appointed Carrick boss in May 2017

David McAlinden has resigned as manager of Carrick Rangers following the club's relegation from the Irish Premiership.

Carrick were beaten 6-3 on aggregate in the end-of-season play-of against Championship runners-up Newry City.

Former Cliftonville defender McAlinden, 34, spent just one year in charge at Taylor's Avenue, getting the job after the departure of Aaron Callaghan.

Rangers spent three seasons in the top flight, having been being promoted as Championship winners in 2015