Carrick Rangers: Manager McAlinden resigns after club's relegation

  • From the section Irish
David McAlinden
David McAlinden was appointed Carrick boss in May 2017

David McAlinden has resigned as manager of Carrick Rangers following the club's relegation from the Irish Premiership.

Carrick were beaten 6-3 on aggregate in the end-of-season play-of against Championship runners-up Newry City.

Former Cliftonville defender McAlinden, 34, spent just one year in charge at Taylor's Avenue, getting the job after the departure of Aaron Callaghan.

Rangers spent three seasons in the top flight, having been being promoted as Championship winners in 2015

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired