Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Scottish Cup, Rangers, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ahead of potentially securing a historic double treble, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he feared his tenure at the club would be a disaster. "At least I have got something to show and if we can get our sixth trophy in two seasons it would be absolutely amazing," he says. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists underdogs Motherwell are not scared of treble-chasing Celtic. Well lost the League Cup Final against Celtic and shipped five goals at Celtic Park in the Premiership, but Robinson has gained belief from two draws this season. "I'm sure we will be able to handle it. There is a real belief in our squad, there always is," says Robinson. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are hoping to hijack Leeds United's bid to sign Kyle Bartley from Swansea. Steven Gerrard has targeted the big central defender as he completes a rebuilding programme. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers fans he can't wait to get started - as he lapped up the sun in Dubai. The incoming Rangers boss was with wife Alex and his family as they took what could be their last holiday ahead of his arrival in Glasgow on 1 June. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain will get another crack at earning a Scotland cap after replacing Allan McGregor for the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record, print edition)

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes winning the Scottish Cup with Motherwell would be the perfect ending to the season of his career. Carson's fortunes have been transformed since he moved to Fir Park from Hartlepool last summer. "How things have gone have far exceeded my expectations," he says. (Daily Record, print edition)