BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Andres Iniesta wins World Cup for Spain - 2010
World Cup countdown: Iniesta wins it for Spain - 2010
- From the section World Cup
Watch the moment Andres Iniesta's goal against the Netherlands gave Spain their first World Cup win at South Africa 2010.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired