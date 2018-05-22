BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Marco Tardelli's scream against Germany - 1982
World Cup countdown: Marco Tardelli's screaming celebration - 1982
- From the section World Cup
Watch Marco Tardelli's goal to put Italy 2-0 up against Germany in the 1982 World Cup final, after which he celebrated with his famous screaming run.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired