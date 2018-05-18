BBC Sport - Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions
Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions
- From the section Football
Star Wars' Chewbacca relives his favourite FA Cup memories and give his thoughts on the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Man Utd.
You can watch more of Chewbacca during Football Focus from 14:00 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
