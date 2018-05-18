BBC Sport - Gianluigi Buffon: The best of Buffon in 2006 World Cup
Buffon's best saves at the 2006 World Cup
Re-live some of Gianluigi Buffon's best saves during the 2006 World Cup in Germany where Italy lifted the trophy after beating France on penalties.
