BBC Sport - WSL1: Watch some of the best goals from the 2017-18 season

Watch: WSL's best goals of the season

Watch some of the best goals from the 2017-18 Women's Super League 1 season, including stunning strikes by Bristol City's Lauren Hemp and Man City's Georgia Stanway.

WATCH MORE: Chelsea Ladies seal title with 2-0 win at Bristol City

Available to UK users only.

