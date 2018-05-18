Lewis Cook signs new deal to keep him at Bournemouth until 2022

Cook helped Bournemouth to finish 12th this season

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has signed a new four-year deal to keep him at the Premier League club until 2022.

The 21-year-old joined the Cherries from Leeds for an undisclosed fee in 2016 and has made 41 appearances.

Cook made his international debut for England against Italy in March and is one of the five players on standby for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said it was "really important" for "talented young players to commit" to the club.

In June last year, Cook captained England to victory in the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

"This new contract is a really proud moment for me," York-born Cook said. "It's the icing on the cake for the year we've had and all the hard work that's gone on behind the scenes at the club."