Scottish Premiership ins and outs - Summer 2018

Odsonne Edouard signed permanently for Celtic for a club record fee

Celtic paid a club record transfer fee to retain French striker Odsonne Edouard, but it is Hearts and Rangers who made most of the early moves this summer.

Even before Steven Gerrard officially took over as manager, with Graeme Murty going back to being in charge of the development squad, Rangers had secured a return to Ibrox for goalkeeper Allan McGregor from Hull City and made Scotland team-mate Jamie Murphy's loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard has since returned to his old club to secure midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan and opened his Ibrox cheque-book to sign Connor Goldson from Brighton and fellow defender Nikola Katic from Slaven Belupo.

Just as Rangers have been stung into action by the disappointment of finishing behind runners-up Aberdeen for a second year running, Hearts manager Craig Levein has reacted to the Edinburgh side's sixth-place finish by virtually ripping up the squad of predecessor Ian Cathro and starting again.

Steven Gerrard has taken over as Rangers manager after a stint as Liverpool youth coach

Eight players were added by the first week of June and, although striker Steven MacLean and midfielder Ryan Edwards have been over the course before with St Johnstone and Partick Thistle respectively, none have been headline grabbers.

That could not be said about Celtic and Edouard, the striker from Paris St-Germain for whom the reigning champions paid significantly above their previous record of £6m - for both John Hartson and Chris Sutton - after a promising season on loan.

New St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs has been utilising his knowledge of England's lower leagues while fellow promoted side Livingston have concentrated on picking up free agents from last season's Championship rivals while they search for a new manager to replace the departed David Hopkin.

Aberdeen

Manager: Derek McInnes

Last season: 2nd

In: Lewis Ferguson, midfielder (Hamilton Academical, compensation); Stephen Gleeson, midfielder (Ipswich Town); Chris Forrester, midfielder (Peterborough United, undisclosed).

Out: Kari Arnason, defender (Vikingur); Anthony O'Connor, defender (Bradford City); Daniel Harvie, defender (Ayr United); Nicky Maynard, forward. Loan ended: Kenny McLean, midfielder (Norwich City); Greg Stewart, midfielder (Birmingham City); Ryan Christie, midfielder (Celtic); Freddie Woodman, goalkeeper (Newcastle United); Chidiebere Nwakali, midfielder (Manchester City); Dominic Ball, defender (Rotherham United).

Celtic

Manager: Brendan Rodgers

Last season: 1st

In: Odsonne Edouard, forward (Paris St-Germain, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Dundee).

Out: Stuart Armstrong, midfielder (Southampton, £7m); Erik Sviatchenko, defender (Midtjylland, undisclosed); Nadir Ciftci, forward (Genclerbirligi); Jamie Lindsay, midfielder (Ross County, loan to permanent); Joe Thomson, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Jamie McCart, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Sam Wardrop, defender (Dundee United). Loan ended: Patrick Roberts, midfielder (Manchester City); Charly Musonda, midfielder (Chelsea).

Dundee

Manager: Neil McCann

Last season: 9th

In: Jack Hamilton, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian, undisclosed); Jean Alassane Mendy, forward (Lokeren); Kharl Madianga, midfielder (Lokomotiv GO); Elton Ngwatala, midfielder (Kidderminster Harriers), Nathan Ralph, midfielder (Woking).

Out: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Celtic); Kevin Holt, defender (Pafos); Jeremy Malherbe, goalkeeper (Panionios); Nicky Low, midfielder (Derry City); Mark O'Hara, midfielder (Peterborough United); Jon Aurtenetxe, defender; Julen Etxabeguren, defender; Kostadin Gadzhalov, defender; Jordan Piggott, defender. Loan ended: Simon Murray, forward (Hibernian); A-Jay Leitch-Smith, forward (Shrewsbury Town).

Hamilton Academical

Manager: Martin Canning

Last season: 10th

In: Lennard Sowah, defender (Cracovia); Alex Penny, defender (Peterborough United, undisclosed); Ziggy Gordon, defender (Pogon Siedlce); Tom Taiwo, midfielder (Falkirk); Aaron Smith, midfielder (Nottingham Forest); Aaron McGowan, defender (Morecambe); Sam Kelly, midfielder (Grimsby Town). Loan: Mason Bloomfield, forward (Norwich City).

Out: Lewis Ferguson, midfielder (Aberdeen, compensation); Kenny van der Weg, defender (Roeselare); Danny Redmond, midfielder (The New Saints); Darren Jamieson, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Ali Crawford, midfielder; David Templeton, midfielder; Georgios Sarris, defender; Xavier Tomas, defender; Jamie Boyd, defender. Loan ended: Charlie Scott, defender (Manchester United).

Heart of Midlothian

Manager: Craig Levein

Last season: 6th

In: Steven MacLean, forward (St Johnstone); Ryan Edwards, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Bobby Burns, defender/forward (Glenavon, undisclosed); Zdenek Zlamal, goalkeeper (Zlin); Oliver Bozanic, midfielder (Melbourne City); Ben Garuccio, defender (Adelaide United); Peter Haring, defender (Ried); Olly Lee, midfielder (Luton Town); Uche Ikpeazu, forward (Cambridge United); Jake Mulraney, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, player-swap).

Out: Jon McLaughlin, goalkeeper (Sunderland); Jack Hamilton, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian, undisclosed); Angus Beith, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, player-swap); Harry Paton, midfielder (Ross County); Prince Buaben, midfielder; Wojiech Gajda, goalkeeper; Nikolay Todorov, forward. Loan ended: Steven Naismith, forward (Norwich City); Joaquim Adao, midfielder (Sion); Demitri Mitchell, defender (Manchester United); David Milinkovic, forward (Genoa); Connor Randall, defender (Liverpool).

Hibernian

Head coach: Neil Lennon

Last season: 4th

In: Florian Kamberi, forward (Grasshopper Zurich, loan to permanent, undisclosed).

Out: Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Callum Crane, defender (Livingston); Dylan McGeouch, midfielder; Andrew Blake, defender. Loan ended: Scott Allan, midfielder (Celtic); Brandon Barker (Manchester City); Jamie Maclaren (Darmstadt 98); Faycal Rherras, defender (Mechelen).

Kilmarnock

Manager: Steve Clarke

Last season: 5th

In: None.

Out: Leo Fasan, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Steven Smith, defender; Alex Samizadeh, forward; Brad Spencer, midfielder; Ursene Mouanda, midfielder; Thomas Dempsie, midfielder; Dean Hawkshaw, midfielder. Loan ended: Stuart Findlay, defender (Newcastle United); Aaron Tshibola, midfielder (Aston Villa); Aaron Simpson, defender (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Jasko Keranovic, goalkeeper (West Bromwich Albion).

Livingston

Manager: None (David Hopkin rejected new contract)

Last season: 2nd in Championship

In: Craig Sibbald, midfielder (Falkirk); Steven Saunders, defender (The New Saints); Ricki Lamie, defender (Greenock Morton); Liam Kelly, goalkeeper (Rangers); Callum Crane, defender (Hibernian); Cameron Blues, midfielder (Falkirk). Loan: Ryan Hardie, striker (Rangers)

Out: David Hopkin, manager; Neil Alexander, goalkeeper (retired); Josh Mullin, midfielder (Ross County); Jackson Longridge, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Greenock Morton); Gary Maley, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Ryan Hardie, forward (Rangers); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Rangers); Steven Boyd, forward (Hamilton Academical); Adam Frizzell, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

Motherwell

Manager: Stephen Robinson

Last season: 7th

In: Alex Rodriguez Gorrin, midfielder (Sepsi); Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender (Plymouth Argyle); Liam Donnelly, defender (Hartlepool United, undisclosed); Mark Gillespie, goalkeeper (Walsall); Danny Johnson, forward (Gateshead).

Out: Deimantas Petravicius, forward (Falkirk); Ellis Plummer, defender; Russell Griffiths, goalkeeper; Luke Watt, defender; Dylan King, defender. Loan ended: Nadir Ciftci, forward (Celtic); Stephen Hendrie, defender (Southend United); Tom Aldred, defender (Bury). Loan: Ross MacLean, forward (Greenock Morton).

Rangers

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Last season: 3rd

In: Scott Arfield, midfielder (Burnley); Connor Goldson, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion, undisclosed); Nikola Katic, defender (Slaven Belupo, undisclosed); Jamie Murphy, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion, undisclosed); Jon Flanagan, defender (Liverpool); Allan McGregor, goalkeeper (Hull City). Loan: Ovie Ejaria, midfielder (Liverpool).

Out: Michael O'Halloran, forward (Melbourne City); David Bates, defender (Hamburger SV); Liam Kelly, goalkeeper (Livingston); Ryan Hardie, forward (Livingston); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Blackpool); Kenny Miller, forward. Loan ended: Russell Martin, defender (Norwich City); Jason Cummings, forward (Nottingham Forest); Sean Goss, midfielder (Queens Park Rangers); Dalcio, midfielder (Benfica). Loan: Carlos Pena, midfielder (Necaxa); Jason Holt, midfielder (Fleetwood Town); Joe Dodoo, midfielder (Blackpool).

St Johnstone

Manager: Tommy Wright

Last season: 8th

In: Drey Wright, midfielder (Colchester United).

Out: Steven MacLean, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Alan Mannus, goalkeeper (Shamrock Rovers); Chris Millar, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Keith Watson, defender (Ross County); Ben McKenzie, goalkeeper; Daniel Jardine, midfielder; Cammy Thomson, defender; Cameron Lumsden, defender; Jamie Docherty, midfielder. Loan ended: Matty Willock, midfielder (Manchester United); George Williams, forward (Fulham).

St Mirren

Manager: Alan Stubbs

Last season: 1st in Championship

In: Paul McGinn, defender (Partick Thistle); Jeff King, midfielder (Bolton Wanderers); James Kellermann, midfielder (Aldershot Town); Josh Heaton, defender (Darlington, £75,000), Cody Cooke, forward (Truro).

Out: Jack Ross, manager (Sunderland); Stelios Demetriou, defender (Ross County); Josh Todd, midfielder (Queen of the South); Harry Davis, defender (Grimsby Town); Darryl Duffy, forward (Airdrieonians); Darren Whyte, defender (Forfar Athletic); Andrew McDonald, defender (Stranraer); Massimo Donati, midfielder (retired); Jamie Langfield, goalkeeper (retired); John Sutton, forward (retired); Gavin Reilly, forward; Stelios Demetriou, defender; Gary Irvine, defender; Nathan Flanagan, midfielder; Conor O'Keefe, midfielder; Evan Horne, midfielder; Robbie Leitch, midfielder; Dylan McKendry, defender; Chris Henry, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Lewis Morgan, midfielder (Celtic); Liam Smith, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Mark Hill, midfielder (Celtic).

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.