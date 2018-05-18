West Brom: Darren Moore confirmed as Baggies manager

In addition to West Brom Moore played for Torquay, Doncaster, Bradford, Portsmouth, Derby, Barnsley and Burton.

Relegated West Brom have appointed Darren Moore as their new manager.

The former Baggies defender, 44, led them on an unbeaten run in April as caretaker manager having replaced Alan Pardew, with three wins and two draws.

But he was unable to save Albion, who were 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League when he took over.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins said Moore "embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead".

Moore played for West Brom from 2001 until 2006, twice helping them to promotion to the Premier League.

After succeeding Pardew he oversaw 1-0 victories away at Manchester United and Newcastle to earn the Manager of the Month award for April, and added a home win over Tottenham in May.

Moore celebrated his manager of the month award for April with dozens of members of club staff

He accrued 11 points from the 18 available after being named as caretaker manager and reeled in gap from 10-points to five.

"I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited," Moore said.

"We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I'm going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we've got everything ready.

"And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction."

Moore could lose a number of key players this summer, with defender Jonny Evans and striker Salomon Rondon two of the players who can leave for cut-price fees.

In addition, Gareth McAuley, James Morrison and Boaz Myhill are all out of contract while Claudio Yacob has the option to extend for a further year.

Asked about the appointment of the new manager, Jenkins added: "We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren's powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the club established him as the outstanding candidate.

"We suffered a torrid season but if there was a redeeming feature it was to see Darren at work over those final weeks, galvanising the club and getting everyone positive again.