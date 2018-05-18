BBC Sport - Antonio Conte says he is "committed" to Chelsea
Conte "committed" to Chelsea
- From the section FA Cup
Antonio Conte says he remains "committed" to Chelsea despite reports suggesting Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United might be his last match in charge.
READ MORE: The Italian has another year remaining on his Chelsea contract and says he intends to see it out.
