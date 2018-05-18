BBC Sport - Man Utd season will not be judged on FA Cup final result - Jose Mourinho
Man Utd season 'won't be judged on FA Cup final result'
- From the section FA Cup
Jose Mourinho says he knows how hard both he and his Manchester United team have worked and this season will not be judged solely on whether they win the FA Cup.
