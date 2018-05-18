Siobhan Chamberlain: England goalkeeper to leave Liverpool Ladies

Siobhan Chamberlain made her most recent England appearance against Germany in March

England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain is to leave Liverpool Ladies at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 34-year-old, who has 50 England caps, is out of contract this summer and will make her final appearance for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday.

She joined from Arsenal in 2015 and has played 50 times for Scott Rogers' side.

"Everyone at Liverpool thanks Siobhan for her valuable contribution since joining and wishes her the best of luck for the future," a club statement said.

