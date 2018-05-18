BBC Sport - Former Chelsea youth player speaks out about 'direct racism'
Former Chelsea youth player speaks out about 'direct racism'
- From the section Football
An ex youth team player has become the first alleged victim of racial abuse at Chelsea to reveal his identity and talk publicly about "internal racism and bullying".
Both Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix deny "all and any allegations of racial or other abuse".
READ MORE: Ex-Chelsea youth alleges racial abuse
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired