Emily Westwood: Birmingham City Ladies and England defender to retire
- From the section Women's Football
Ex-England defender Emily Westwood will retire after Birmingham's last game of the season against Reading on Sunday.
Westwood is taking up a role behind the scenes helping young players at Blues, who she joined from Everton in 2010.
The 34-year-old scored four times in 32 England appearances between 2005-10.
She told the club website: "I have been to European Championships, World Cups with England, won the FA Cup twice. I have been through it all and I think I have got something to offer the club."
