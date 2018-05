Dundee sign up Kharl Madianga after midfielder trial

From the section

Dundee manager Neil McCann is busy rebuilding his squad for next season

Dundee have signed French midfielder Kharl Madianga on a one-year contract after a successful week-long trial at Dens Park.

The 24-year-old arrives from Lokomotiv GO in Bulgaria and will have an option of a further 12 months on the deal.

Madianga is manager Neil McCann's second summer signing after Elton Ngwatala joined on Thursday.

He began his career with hometown club Le Mans and spent time with Saint-Etienne's second team.