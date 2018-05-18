Nick Daws: Scunthorpe United offer permanent manager role to caretaker

Nick Daws' only defeat in nine games in charge was in the second leg of their play-off with Rotherham

Beaten League One play-off semi-finalists Scunthorpe United have offered caretaker boss Nick Daws the manager's job on a permanent basis.

First-team coach Daws, 48, has been in interim charge since the Iron sacked Graham Alexander in March after eight games without a win.

He kept them in fifth place but they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Rotherham as they tried to reach the play-off final.

Andy Dawson has been offered the club's full-time assistant manager role.

"We have been very pleased with how Nick and Andy have done during their time in interim charge," Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann told the club website.

"We feel they deserve to be given the opportunity to take the team forward into the 2018-19 season."