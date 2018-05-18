Clint Hill: Carlisle's former Crystal Palace and QPR defender retires aged 39

Clint Hill scored once in 42 outings for Carlisle

Defender Clint Hill has retired at the age of 39 after his contract with Carlisle United expired.

The centre-back made his senior debut for Tranmere in 1997 and had spells at Oldham, Stoke, Crystal Palace, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Rangers.

Hill scored 42 goals in 670 appearances in all competitions.

"After 20 plus years playing this game that I love, it's time to finally say goodbye and hang the playing boots up," he wrote on Twitter.

"It's time to start a new chapter in my life and I'm looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead."

Hill was offered a new deal at Brunton Park after featuring 42 times for the U's during the 2017-18 season.