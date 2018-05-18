BBC Sport - Chelsea's Eden Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

  • From the section Chelsea

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says he is happier being a team player and glad he is not "selfish enough" to win the Ballon d'Or.

WATCH MORE: Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd

Video

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired