BBC Sport - Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final

Watch as Ryan Reynolds, in character as comic book anti-hero Deadpool, opens BBC Sport's FA Cup final coverage.

You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

