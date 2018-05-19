BBC Sport - Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final
Watch: Deadpool's opening gambit for FA Cup final
Watch as Ryan Reynolds, in character as comic book anti-hero Deadpool, opens BBC Sport's FA Cup final coverage.
You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
