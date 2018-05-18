BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he has years more as a manager
Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho tells Dan Walker that, despite the colour of his hair, he has plenty more years of management left in him.
You can watch the full interview with Mourinho in a special programme from 15:00 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website, followed by the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired