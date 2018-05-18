BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he has years more as a manager

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

  Man Utd

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho tells Dan Walker that, despite the colour of his hair, he has plenty more years of management left in him.

You can watch the full interview with Mourinho in a special programme from 15:00 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website, followed by the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST.

FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd

