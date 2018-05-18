BBC Sport - FA Cup: Paul Man Utd's Paul Pogba on pasta, dolphins and being a Mancunian

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talks to Mark Chapman about how variety is the spice of life, wanting to swim with dolphins and whether he considers himself Mancunian.

You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

