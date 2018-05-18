BBC Sport - FA Cup: Paul Man Utd's Paul Pogba on pasta, dolphins and being a Mancunian
Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba talks to Mark Chapman about how variety is the spice of life, wanting to swim with dolphins and whether he considers himself Mancunian.
You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.
FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired