Jamie Murphy: Rangers sign winger from Brighton

Murphy joined Rangers on loan in January,

Rangers have signed Jamie Murphy on a three-year contract after paying Brighton an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old winger moved to Ibrox on loan in January, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

"This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home," he told Rangers' website.

"Whilst disappointed we didn't complete the objectives that we set last season, I am more determined than ever to help this club to be a success."

Murphy began his career at Motherwell, spending six years at Fir Park before a move to Sheffield United in January 2013.

He joined Brighton in the summer of 2015, helping the Seagulls win promotion to the Premier League last year.

When announcing Murphy's loan move, Rangers said the deal would be made permanent and a "guaranteed fixed fee" had been agreed.

"It's more good news for the club that Jamie has committed his future to us ahead of the new campaign," said Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

"He had an impressive start to his Rangers career in the second half of last season and we hope to see him continue to grow at the club next season and beyond."