Gary O'Neil and Luke Steele among four released by Bristol City

Gary O'Neil was restricted to six appearances for Bristol City this season because of a hamstring injury

Bristol City have released Gary O'Neil, Luke Steele, Scott Golbourne and Arnold Garita following the culmination of their Championship campaign.

Midfielder O'Neil, 36, scored one goal in 36 outings for the Robins after joining from Norwich in 2016.

Goalkeeper Steele, 33, made 10 appearances after signing from Greek side Panathinaikos last summer.

Golbourne, 30, featured 40 times after rejoining the club in 2016, while Garita, 22, played one first-team game.