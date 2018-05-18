Ahmed Kashi: Charlton Athletic in contract talks with Algerian midfielder

Ahmed Kashi joined Charlton from Metz in the summer of 2015 but his appearances for the club have been limited by injury, missing the whole of the 2016-17 campaign

Charlton are in talks with Ahmed Kashi about extending his contract after the midfielder's deal expired.

The 29-year-old Algerian scored two goals in 37 outings this season as the Addicks finished sixth in League One.

Regan Charles-Cook and Harry Lennon will remain at The Valley until the summer of 2019, while Mikhail Kennedy has signed a six-month deal.

Jordan Beeney, Matt Carter, Arche Edwards, Brandon Hanlan and Louis-Michel Yamfam have all been released.

Johnnie Jackson will remain at the south-east London club following his retirement in a coaching capacity.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who scored 55 goals in 279 appearances after joining from Notts County in 2010, ended the campaign as assistant to caretaker manager Lee Bowyer.