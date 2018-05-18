Ahmed Kashi: Charlton Athletic in contract talks with Algerian midfielder
Charlton are in talks with Ahmed Kashi about extending his contract after the midfielder's deal expired.
The 29-year-old Algerian scored two goals in 37 outings this season as the Addicks finished sixth in League One.
Regan Charles-Cook and Harry Lennon will remain at The Valley until the summer of 2019, while Mikhail Kennedy has signed a six-month deal.
Jordan Beeney, Matt Carter, Arche Edwards, Brandon Hanlan and Louis-Michel Yamfam have all been released.
Johnnie Jackson will remain at the south-east London club following his retirement in a coaching capacity.
The 35-year-old midfielder, who scored 55 goals in 279 appearances after joining from Notts County in 2010, ended the campaign as assistant to caretaker manager Lee Bowyer.